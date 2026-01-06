NewsFeed Children dying from water-borne disease at Sudan displacement camp

Families forced to flee their homes because of Sudan’s war have been cut off from health care services and are living in camps with no clean water. Now their children and some of the elderly are dying from bilharzia, a disease caused by a parasitic worm that lives in infested water. Al Jazeera’s Mohammad Vall filed this report from the Khor Ajwal camp in White Nile State.