‘Somalia is not even a country’, Trump says in anti-immigrant ramble

NewsFeed ‘Somalia is not even a country’, Trump says in anti-immigrant ramble

“Somalia is not even a country. They don’t have anything that resembles a country.” US President Donald Trump, speaking at the White House a year after his return to office, singled out what he called the “criminal illegal aliens” his administration is arresting in Minnesota and elsewhere, repeating his false claim that countries are sending murderers and the mentally impaired.