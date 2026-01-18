UK regional police chief retires after fallout from ban on Tel Aviv football fans
Police chief steps down after UK fallout from ban on Tel Aviv football fan
The UK decision to ban supporters of Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv from a match against Aston Villa last year sparked such intense backlash that the West Midlands Police Chief Craig Guildford has stepped down. A gov’t report concluded inaccuracies and ‘bias’ factored into the police’s decision to ban fans, even though they had acted violently in Amsterdam.
Published On 18 Jan 2026