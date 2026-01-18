NewsFeed Police chief steps down after UK fallout from ban on Tel Aviv football fan

The UK decision to ban supporters of Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv from a match against Aston Villa last year sparked such intense backlash that the West Midlands Police Chief Craig Guildford has stepped down. A gov’t report concluded inaccuracies and ‘bias’ factored into the police’s decision to ban fans, even though they had acted violently in Amsterdam.