Syrian army declares military zones in rural Aleppo as SDF destroys bridges
The Syrian army has declared a rural area east of Aleppo a “closed military zone” amid fears of renewed clashes with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. A military source said the SDF destroyed three bridges connecting areas it controls with government-controlled areas. Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi has the latest from Aleppo.
Published On 13 Jan 2026