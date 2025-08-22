Skip links
caret-left
Israel-Palestine conflict
Can a ceasefire be reached in Gaza?
'In Gaza City, we are saying goodbye'
What is Israel’s army doing in Gaza?
How Israel is starving Gaza
‘Will I make it back alive?’
caret-right
UN aid chief’s powerful plea to end Israel’s Gaza famine
NewsFeed
UN aid chief’s powerful plea to end Israel’s Gaza famine
Published On 22 Aug 2025
22 Aug 2025