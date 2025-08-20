Australian MP tells Israel: ‘Strength is not measured in bombs and hunger’
Australia has hit back at Israel with a government minister saying, ‘strength is not measured by how many people you can blow up or how many children you can leave hungry.’ His rebuke came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Australia’s leader of ‘betrayal’ as ties hit new lows amid tit-for-tat visa cancellations.
Published On 20 Aug 2025