'Humanitarian pause' in Gaza after months of forced starvation
Video: Israel drops aid on Gaza after months of forced starvation
Months after stopping all supplies from entering Gaza, Israel has airdropped a few aid cartons and allowed some trucks to enter the Strip, following immense international pressure. Israel says it’s also begun 10-hour pauses in fighting in three locations ‘for humanitarian purposes’, but continuing attacks killed more than 50 Palestinians on Sunday.
Published On 27 Jul 2025