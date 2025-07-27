NewsFeed Israeli forces storm Gaza-bound aid ship Handala in international waters

Israeli soldiers have raided the Freedom Flotilla ship, Handala, carrying aid for Gaza in international waters. The husband of onboard activist Huwaida Arraf, who urged Israeli forces to stand down, spoke to Al Jazeera while the ship was being seized. He explained their goal, motivated by the lessons of the Holocaust, is to alleviate the starvation of civilians.