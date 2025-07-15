UK secretly resettles thousands of Afghans after data breach
Video: UK secretly resettles thousands of Afghans after data breach
The United Kingdom set up a secret plan to resettle thousands of Afghans in Britain after a data leak accidentally disclosed private information of more than 33,000 people. Britain’s defence minister told Parliament Tuesday the breach that revealed details about Afghans who worked with British forces happened in 2022 but was suppressed under a “super injunction.”
Published On 15 Jul 2025