NewsFeed Trump might ‘take a look’ at possible Elon Musk deportation

‘DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon.’ Donald Trump said he would ‘take a look’ at the possibility of Elon Musk being deported. Musk has criticised Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ for what he called ‘insane spending’ and renewed his call for a new political party.