NewsFeed New Gaza aid ship revives painful memories of Israeli raid on Mavi Marmara

In 2010, Israeli forces stormed the Mavi Marmara, a ship in a flotilla trying to break the siege on Gaza. The raid left 10 people dead. Now, a new vessel, the Madleen, has set sail with the same mission – and the same risks. Al Jazeera’s Jamal Elshayyal witnessed the 2010 raid firsthand and reflects on its lasting impact.