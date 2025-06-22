Iran condemns US attack on nuclear sites as 'grave violation' of UN Charter
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned the US military attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling it an ‘outrageous, grave and unprecedented violation’ of international law. He accused the Trump administration of colluding with Israel to breach Iran’s sovereignty, and vowed Tehran would defend its territory ‘by all means necessary.’
Published On 22 Jun 2025