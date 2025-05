‘I wish I could say that the worst is over’: Former Pakistani FM Bhutto

“I wish I could say that the worst is over.” Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told Al Jazeera that India’s strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir were serious violations that would force any country to respond if attacked in such a manner.