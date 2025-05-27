Merz: Israeli army’s actions no longer justifiable in fight against Hamas

Merz: Israeli army’s actions no longer justifiable as fight against Hamas
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticised Israel’s recent military actions in Gaza, saying the scale of civilian harm can no longer be justified as a fight against Hamas. While reaffirming Germany’s interest in remaining Israel’s ally, he warned that the country risks alienating its closest friends if it continues on this path.
Published On 27 May 2025