Pub said to have same owner as nightclub where blaze killed 59 attacked

A group of people used rocks to smash out windows of a pub suspected to be owned by the same person who owned a nightclub where a fire killed 59 people in North Macedonia. Officials said the nightclub’s license was illegally obtained, and the venue lacked fire extinguishers and emergency exits.