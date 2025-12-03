Australian social media ban aims to 'save teens from predatory algorithms'
Australia's social media ban aims to protect under-16s from what the government calls online 'purgatory'. Communications Minister Anika Wells told the National Press Club that the law, which comes into force on December 10, could protect Generation Alpha from addictive 'predatory algorithms'.
Published On 3 Dec 2025