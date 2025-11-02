Moroccans celebrate UN support for Rabat’s Western Sahara autonomy plan
Thousands of Moroccans filled the streets of Rabat singing and waving flags after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution describing autonomy for Western Sahara under Moroccan sovereignty as the most feasible solution to the decades-long territorial dispute. The US-drafted text provides international endorsement of Morocco in its dispute with the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.
Published On 2 Nov 2025