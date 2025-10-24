Rubio: Gaza security force must include nations Israel ‘comfortable with’
Rubio: Gaza security force must include nations Israel ‘comfortable with’
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says a new international security force that will help run Gaza will only include nations Israel is ‘comfortable with’. He repeated that Hamas would not be involved in governing Gaza and said UNRWA would not play a role.
Rubio: Gaza security force must include nations Israel ‘comfortable with’
Published On 24 Oct 2025