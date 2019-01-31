Myanmar rebel groups consider alliance against government

The oldest and one of the largest rebel armies in Myanmar wants to unite with neighbouring groups to fight government.

by

    Karen ethnic people have gathered in eastern Myanmar to mark 70 years since the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) launched an armed campaign for self-determination against the government.

    Attempts to reach a peaceful solution have failed and relations between rebel groups and the government are only getting worse.

    The KNLA and other armed groups have come together for the first time to mark the occasion, dubbed as the Revolution Day, and look to unite in their fight against the Myanmar government.

     

    Al Jazeera's Wayne Hay reports from Karen State, Myanmar.

