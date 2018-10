The Honduran government claims the mastermind behind it all is the former opposition congressman and long-term migrant activist Bartolo Fuentes.

He says all he did was support the caravan on Facebook. Conspiracy theories aren’t necessary he said - the reality is simpler. He said, "It’s not Trump that organized this, nor the Democrats, and not Venezuela either. It’s hunger, poverty."

Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from the state of Chiapas in Mexico.