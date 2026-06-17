Nanawati: The Last Negotiation | Ep 6 – Afghanistan

Under Taliban rule, one woman struggles to negotiate with the men limiting the lives of Afghan women.

Under Taliban rule, Afghan women live under constant threat, their freedoms stripped away and their voices suppressed. Amid this reality, a quiet resistance persists: Women find ways to learn, teach and organise in secret, keeping alive the knowledge and skills that the Taliban government seeks to erase. This episode explores the moral and emotional complexities of this struggle, highlighting the courage it takes to balance safety, survival and the fight for rights.

At its centre is Mahbouba Seraj, a fearless advocate who believes that even those who aim to suppress women must be confronted through dialogue. While she tirelessly draws international attention to what Afghan women are facing, her willingness to engage with the Taliban has sparked tension with other activists.

After exhausting every path, she turns to “nanawati”, an ultimate appeal to the other side’s humanity, to ask the Taliban to restore education and basic rights for girls and women. Through her story, the episode examines the delicate, often controversial choices involved in pursuing both strategic visibility and grassroots empowerment, showing how one woman’s approach to negotiation and resistance sustains hope in the darkest circumstances.

A film by Fatima Lianes