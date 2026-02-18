Still Together | Ep 2 – New York

Amid a global polycrisis, new arrivals in New York face a fractured city where sanctuary feels increasingly out of reach.

New York City, long seen as a sanctuary for those fleeing conflict, now faces the reverberations of a global polycrisis. The rise of Donald Trump and the surge of political rhetoric have created new dangers for the city’s new arrivals, who must navigate unprecedented challenges just to survive and find stability in a place they once believed would offer refuge.

Within this tense environment, communities of immigrants themselves are strained. New arrivals escaping conflicts in other countries now encounter friction with members of their own communities, as fear, suspicion, and competition over limited resources create divisions where solidarity once prevailed. Kelly, a woman fleeing Colombia, arrives in New York and confronts both a labyrinthine bureaucracy and the harsh realities of a city that has changed. Randall, a native-born son of immigrants, represents a contrasting vision: aligned with conservative politics, he sees New York’s evolving demographic as a challenge, embodying the tension between established residents and the newcomers.

Amid these struggles, Howard, Nuala, and Evelyn dedicate themselves to preserving the spaces that keep the city alive and accessible to everyone. Through community initiatives, mutual aid, and grassroots organising, they work to sustain what makes New York a true sanctuary, even as political and social pressures threaten to fragment the city.