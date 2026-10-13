How podcasts became political powerhouses

Are podcasts remaking politics, or just bypassing scrutiny?

Some called the 2024 US presidential election the “podcast election”. Two years on, the label looks less like hyperbole and more like a preview.

Host Josh Rushing is joined by Cenk Uygur, founder of The Young Turks, and Emily Jashinsky, host of After Party and an anchor at Breaking Points, to ask whether podcasts are genuinely widening political discourse – or simply letting candidates pick friendly rooms and dodge the scrutiny that comes with real journalism.

Presenter: Josh Rushing

Contributors:

Cenk Uygur – Founder, The Young Turks

Emily Jashinsky – Host of After Party and co-host of Breaking Points