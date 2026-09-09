How significant are new European sanctions on illegal Israeli settlements?

Israel is accused of the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

Goods from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, worth billions of dollars, are now sanctioned.

Led by the UK, several European countries and Canada have announced a ban on trade with the settlements. They say Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territory undermine the possibility of a two-state solution. They have also condemned the sharp increase in settler violence.

Targeting illegal settlements is not new, but this time, Israel has been quick to respond. It has announced the closure of the British consulate in occupied East Jerusalem, and threatened further measures.

But will the import ban make a difference on the ground?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Alan Duncan – Former UK foreign minister

Francesca Albanese – United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian Territory

Mitchell Barak – Founder of KEEVOON Research Strategy and Communications and former aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu