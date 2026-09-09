epa13225814 A view of the West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiyah and the Jordan side of Dead Sea, 09 September 2026. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced countermeasures on 09 September, including the consulate's closure, in response to new sanctions against Israeli settlements introduced by UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband. Countries including Canada, France, Iceland, Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Spain, Poland, Portugal, Finland, and Sweden backed joint measures restricting imports from West Bank settlements. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
Video Duration 27 minutes 04 seconds 27:04

Inside Story

How significant are new European sanctions on illegal Israeli settlements?

Israel is accused of the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

Goods from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, worth billions of dollars, are now sanctioned.

Led by the UK, several European countries and Canada have announced a ban on trade with the settlements. They say Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territory undermine the possibility of a two-state solution. They have also condemned the sharp increase in settler violence.

Targeting illegal settlements is not new, but this time, Israel has been quick to respond. It has announced the closure of the British consulate in occupied East Jerusalem, and threatened further measures.

But will the import ban make a difference on the ground?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Alan Duncan – Former UK foreign minister

Francesca Albanese – United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian Territory

Mitchell Barak – Founder of KEEVOON Research Strategy and Communications and former aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Published On 9 Sep 2026

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