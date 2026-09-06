Inside Story
Will Israelis re-elect Benjamin Netanyahu?
Recent opinion polls suggest the opposition bloc is ahead of the prime minister’s coalition.
Benjamin Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. And he’s hoping to win another term when voters choose a new parliament or Knesset next month.
He’s spent most of the past three years fighting Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Iran. His aim was to end what he calls the existential threat from Israel’s enemies.
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On October 27, his leadership will be put to the test, as recent opinion polls suggest the opposition is in the lead.
So, does Netanyahu stand a chance of staying in power?
Presenter: Cyril Vanier
Guests:
Mitchell Barak – Founder of KEEVOON Research, Strategy & Communications
Ori Goldberg – Political commentator with a focus on Israel
Efraim Inbar – Founder and senior researcher at The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security