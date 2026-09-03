Is Nepal leading the battle for climate justice?

Foreign minister demands world’s top three polluting nations compensate Nepal for recent disaster.

China, the United States and India should compensate Nepal for last week’s flash flood disaster, the country’s foreign minister has said.

He said Nepal’s greenhouse gas emissions are tiny compared with the top three polluters, yet his country suffers from a crisis it did not create.

So can his demand become a reality?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Manjeet Dhakal – Lead Adviser to the Chair of the UN Least Developed Countries Group on Climate Change

Erin Sikorsky – Director of the Center for Climate and Security and former Deputy Director at the US National Intelligence Council

George Monbiot – Environmental campaigner and author of Heat: How to Stop the Planet Burning