Will the EU take action against Israel?

Surge in Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians

Israeli settler violence against Palestinians has intensified, as plans to expand illegal settlements forge ahead.

The European Union, Israel’s largest trading partner, has condemned the attacks.

Still, the bloc is split on taking action. Could that be subject to change?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Lynn Boylan – Member of the European Parliament, Chair of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Palestine

Ulrich Bruckner – Professor of European Studies at Stanford University in Berlin

Mustafa Barghouti – General Secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative