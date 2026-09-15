Why do some African leaders gamble with term limits?

Protesters in the DRC denounce law that could extend president’s term.

Already embroiled in a long-running conflict in the east and a rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak, the Democratic Republic of Congo risks plunging into further turmoil.

This time, the crisis is triggered by fears that President Felix Tshisekedi may try to serve a third term. But that would be contingent on a constitutional amendment and a referendum.

The parliament has passed legislation setting the terms for that referendum. It’s led to protests across the country and accusations of an attempted power grab.

So, what’s behind the president wanting to serve a third term? And what would the regional consequences be?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Kambale Musavuli – Political analyst at the Center for Research on the Congo-Kinshasa

Richard Moncrieff – Project Director for the Great Lakes region at the International Crisis Group

Oluwole Ojewale – Senior researcher for West and Central Africa at the Institute for Security Studies