What could stop the Houthis’ advance across Yemen?

Already war-torn and under blockade for more than a decade, Yemen risks descending into another civil war.

The Houthis have tightened their grip on islands in the Red Sea, giving them control over a vital global shipping route.

The fighting has unravelled a shaky ceasefire that had largely held since 2022. It comes as the Iran war has disrupted maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

So, what does it mean for this volatile region?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Mohammed Al Basha – Yemeni security and intelligence analyst and founder of Basha Report, a political risk advisory

Nawaf Obaid – Senior research fellow at King’s College London and a former adviser to the Saudi government

Colin Clarke – Executive Director of The Soufan Center, a global intelligence and security consultancy