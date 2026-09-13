Inside Story
Can a warming Arctic become an important commercial highway?
The conflict in the Middle East raises security concerns about traditional shipping routes.
The conflict in the Middle East has raised security concerns about the shipping route through the Bab al-Mandeb strait and the Suez Canal, which links Asia to Europe.
And climate change has contributed to major melting in the Arctic, making it navigable for greater stretches of the year.
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Some countries are already taking notice.
The first South Korean container ship to transit the Arctic route arrived in the United Kingdom on Saturday.
But can it become a viable alternative to existing shipping corridors?
Or will it become another geopolitical and environmental flashpoint?
Presenter: Neave Barker
Guests:
Mads Frederiksen – Executive director at The Arctic Economic Council
Vyacheslav Mishchenko – Russia energy expert
Jimmy Suroto Huang – Founder of Nava Analytics and Research, which looks at the maritime trade and logistics industry