Will foreign workers leave South Africa?

Anti-immigrant protests in the country are back.

Angry protesters in South Africa have taken to the streets again.

They have been demonstrating for months against undocumented foreigners living and working in the country.

Thousands of foreign workers have left South Africa in the last few months, after they were given a deadline by anti-immigrant groups. Now another deadline has been set for September 30.

Demonstrators are also calling on the government to take tougher action against undocumented immigrants.

As many of the protests have turned violent, how will the government in South Africa deal the issue of undocumented migrants?

Presenter: Per Nyberg

Guests:

Lebo Ramafoko – Executive director of Corruption Watch and former executive director of Oxfam South Africa

Jo Vearey – Associate professor and co-director of the African Centre for Migration & Society at the University of the Witwatersrand

Cassandra Veeny – Political scientist specialising in forced migration and its history