What’s driven the defence deal between Israel and Greece?

Two countries sign $3.5bn weapons agreement.

The Achilles Shield is one of the largest military deals in Israel’s history.

It will see Greece take delivery of a multilayered air defence system to counter what it and Israel say are common threats.

The multibillion-dollar agreement comes as tensions increase between Greece and Turkiye.

The neighbours have been at odds over a range of territorial issues for more than five decades.

Relations between Israel and Turkiye have also deteriorated.

With Israel and Greece strengthening their alliance, what are the ramifications for the region?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

George Tzogopoulos – senior fellow at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy

Alon Liel – former director general of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Murat Yesiltas – director of foreign policy research at the SETA Foundation