Can the Doha Framework end the conflict in eastern DRC?
Stalled for months, the peace process in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo appears to be gaining momentum.
The Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group has accepted 15 prisoners released by the government in Kinshasa. The handover is part of a framework agreement signed last year, after talks mediated by Qatar.
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It may be a small step, but it could pave the way to ending the fighting in the eastern DRC. Previous attempts have failed to bring peace to the region.
Could this mechanism address the core issues of the long-running conflict?
Presenter: Per Nyberg
Guests:
Kambale Musavuli – Analyst at the Center for Research on the Congo-Kinshasa
Felix Ndahinda – Researcher on the Great Lakes region, specialising in conflict resolution, peace and transitional justice
Abdulla Al Etaibi – Assistant Professor in International Affairs at Qatar University