What are the challenges facing the Mecca agreement?
Saudi Arabia turns to Turkiye and Pakistan for defence ties, raising questions overreliance on the US.
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye have signed a joint defence pact.
It is an alliance that analysts say highlights Riyadh’s desire to diversify its defence partnerships, expanding to Ankara and Islamabad.
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The pact was announced at a time of increased regional tension.
Yemen’s Saudi-backed government has launched a military operation against the Iran-aligned Houthis following a series of attacks, while Iran and the US have yet to reach a final deal to end the war.
The trilateral Mecca pact raises questions about the effectiveness of the decades-long US military presence in the Gulf. Does this alliance offer a viable alternative to the security umbrella promised by Washington?
Presenter: Anna Burns-Francis
Guests:
Abdulaziz Alghashian – Senior non-resident fellow at the Gulf International Forum
David Des Roches – Professor at the Thayer Marshall Institute
Zaid M Belbagi – Managing partner at Hardcastle Advisory