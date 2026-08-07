Can diplomacy end the conflict in Libya?
Country has been divided since 2014, with rival governments in the east and west.
For more than a decade, Libya has been struggling with both conflict and deep political divisions.
A number of international diplomatic initiatives have failed to end the impasse.
It has two rival administrations, two prime ministers and two seats of government.
Now, a US plan to unify the warring parties under a power-sharing deal seems to be gathering momentum.
Alongside Washington, Turkiye has also been involved in bringing the parties together.
But is there common ground to reach a deal? Or could all this be a recipe for renewed fighting?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Anas El Gomati – Founder and director of the Sadeq Institute
William Lawrence – Director of the North African Area Studies Program at the National Council on US-Arab Relations
Murat Aslan – Security and defence researcher at SETA Foundation