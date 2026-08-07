Can diplomacy end the conflict in Libya?

Country has been divided since 2014, with rival governments in the east and west.

For more than a decade, Libya has been struggling with both conflict and deep political divisions.

A number of international diplomatic initiatives have failed to end the impasse.

It has two rival administrations, two prime ministers and two seats of government.

Now, a US plan to unify the warring parties under a power-sharing deal seems to be gathering momentum.

Alongside Washington, Turkiye has also been involved in bringing the parties together.

But is there common ground to reach a deal? Or could all this be a recipe for renewed fighting?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Anas El Gomati – Founder and director of the Sadeq Institute

William Lawrence – Director of the North African Area Studies Program at the National Council on US-Arab Relations

Murat Aslan – Security and defence researcher at SETA Foundation