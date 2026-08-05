Is the conflict between Russia and Ukraine deepening?
The war sees a surge in attacks by both sides with little diplomatic movement.
A surge in missile and drone attacks by Russia and Ukraine has left civilians dead on both sides.
There has been little movement on the diplomatic front, while US attention remains largely focused on Iran.
So, what’s next for Europe’s worst conflict since the Second World War?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
- Andrey Kortunov – Russian affairs analyst and former director general of the Russian International Affairs Council.
- Oleksiy Goncharenko – Member of the Ukrainian parliament.
- Thomas Graham – Henry A Kissinger Distinguished Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.
Published On 5 Aug 2026