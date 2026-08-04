How much of a challenge are wildfires to Europe?

Rapidly spreading blazes are scorching the continent

Europe is still burning.

From Spain to France, and from Italy to Greece, wildfires are destroying everything in their path.

Crews work around the clock to contain them, but the fight is far from over.

Rising temperatures and prolonged droughts create ideal conditions for the flames to spread rapidly and burn more intensely.

Scientists and environmentalists say extreme weather events like this should be a wake-up call for European policymakers – a sign of the challenges that lie ahead.

So, how catastrophic could the situation become before the fires are brought under control?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Palaiologos Palaiologou – Associate professor of Forest Protection at the Agricultural University of Athens

Marta Yebra – Director of the Bushfire Research Centre of Excellence at Australian National University

Carlo Buontempo – Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service