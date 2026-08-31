Inside Story
What are the implications of the US-Venezuela oil deal?
Opposition in Venezuela as interim leader insists the deal with Washington will help with the country’s recovery.
A new deal between Caracas and Washington would give US companies access to more than a fifth of Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.
But there’s opposition in Venezuela, as well as debate about whether the plan is legal.
What could the agreement mean?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Jose Chalhoub – political risk and oil analyst
Cornelia Meyer – commodity specialist and CEO of Meyer Resources
Francisco Rodriguez – senior research fellow at the Center for Economic and Policy Research at the University of Denver, former head of the Economic and Financial Advisory of the Venezuelan National Assembly
Published On 31 Aug 2026