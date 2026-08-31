Video Duration 28 minutes 00 seconds 28:00

Inside Story

What are the implications of the US-Venezuela oil deal?

Opposition in Venezuela as interim leader insists the deal with Washington will help with the country’s recovery.

A new deal between Caracas and Washington would give US companies access to more than a fifth of Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

But there’s opposition in Venezuela, as well as debate about whether the plan is legal.

What could the agreement mean?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Jose Chalhoub – political risk and oil analyst

Cornelia Meyer – commodity specialist and CEO of Meyer Resources

Francisco Rodriguez – senior research fellow at the Center for Economic and Policy Research at the University of Denver, former head of the Economic and Financial Advisory of the Venezuelan National Assembly

Published On 31 Aug 2026

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