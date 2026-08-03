Will Israel withdraw from Gaza if Hamas disarms?

Israel says it has doubts about the Palestinian group laying down its weapons.

Disarming means giving up weapons. Nothing less.

Those were the words of Israeli government officials after Hamas announced it was ready to disarm.

The move is part of a United States-brokered plan to end Israel’s war on Gaza.

US President Donald Trump’s proposal includes the withdrawal of the Israeli military from the Gaza Strip.

An International Stabilization Force (ISF) would then take control of security, working alongside a new Palestinian police force.

But Israel says it has no plans to leave — unless Hamas completely disarms.

And Hamas wants Israeli troops to pull out before it lays down its weapons.

So, how will Trump implement his plan?

Presenter: Frankie McCamley

Guests:

Xavier Abu Eid — Political analyst and former adviser to the Palestinian negotiating team

Michael Mulroy — Former US deputy assistant secretary of defence for the Middle East

Nimrod Novik — Former special envoy and senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres