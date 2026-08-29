Can international diplomacy find a way forward in Libya?

Efforts intensify to break political impasse in a divided country.

International efforts intensify to find a way forward for Libya.

The country is controlled by two rival governments, and diplomatic efforts are focused on holding new elections, hoping they will pave the way to governing the fractured country.

So what are the challenges, and can progress be made?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Mustafa Fetouri – Independent Libyan academic and award-winning journalist

William Lawrence – Director of the North African Area Studies Program at the National Council on US-Arab Relations, former US diplomat in Libya

Faraj Najem – Libyan historian and political researcher and author of, Tribe, Islam and State in Libya