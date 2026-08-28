What lessons can be learned from the Nepal-Tibet flood disaster?

Scientists are looking into cause and possible link to climate change.

The role of climate change in the flooding disaster in Nepal and Tibet is under scrutiny by scientists, who are trying to find out what caused the catastrophe.

Elsewhere, countries around the world have been hit by more severe weather events in recent months.

So, what lessons can be learned from Wednesday’s disaster – and others this year?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Pema Gyamtsho – Director general of the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development – a Kathmandu-headquartered intergovernmental organisation of eight member nations covering the Hindu Kush Himalaya region.

Benjamin Horton – Dean of the School of Energy and Environment and Professor of Earth Science at City University of Hong Kong, and 2026 Axford Medal winner

Wolfgang Cramer – Emeritus Research Director at the French National Centre for Scientific Research in Marseille