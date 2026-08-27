Inside Story
Why are kidnappings recurrent in Nigeria?
Growing anger in Nigeria after another mass abduction.
There is growing anger in Nigeria after another mass abduction.
Nigeria’s nightmare is getting worse, with mass abductions now a major security concern.
In one of the latest attacks, more than 500 people were taken in Niger State in the North-Central region.
In recent years, armed groups have kidnapped thousands of Nigerians, holding them captive and demanding a ransom for their release.
The government is accused of failing to mount an effective response.
So, what’s fuelling kidnappings in Nigeria?
Presenter: Frankie McCamley
Guests:
Kabir Adamu – Managing director of Beacon Security and Innovations Limited
Kemi Okenyodo – Founder and executive director of Partners West Africa
Published On 27 Aug 2026