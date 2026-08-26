What’s behind the SDF’s deal with Damascus?

The Syrian Democratic Forces announces its dissolution after merging with Syria’s army.

Founded in 2015 at the height of the Syrian war, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has officially dissolved.

The SDF has integrated with the Syrian army, following a deal with Damascus.

The group’s thousands of fighters controlled large parts of northern Syria.

But after the regime of Bashar al-Assad collapsed in December 2024, the army launched an offensive in the region.

The SDF lost much of its territory – and agreed to merge with the national armed forces.

So, what does the deal between Damascus and the SDF mean for Syria after the fall of al-Assad?

Presenter: Frankie McCamley

Guests:

Noah Bonsey – Senior adviser at the International Crisis Group

Yusuf Alabarda – International security and politics analyst

Kenneth Katzman – Senior fellow at The Soufan Center