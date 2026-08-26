Video Duration 26 minutes 55 seconds 26:55

Inside Story

What’s behind the SDF’s deal with Damascus?

The Syrian Democratic Forces announces its dissolution after merging with Syria’s army.

Founded in 2015 at the height of the Syrian war, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has officially dissolved.

The SDF has integrated with the Syrian army, following a deal with Damascus.

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The group’s thousands of fighters controlled large parts of northern Syria.

But after the regime of Bashar al-Assad collapsed in December 2024, the army launched an offensive in the region.

The SDF lost much of its territory – and agreed to merge with the national armed forces.

So, what does the deal between Damascus and the SDF mean for Syria after the fall of al-Assad?

Presenter: Frankie McCamley

Guests:

Noah Bonsey – Senior adviser at the International Crisis Group

Yusuf Alabarda – International security and politics analyst

Kenneth Katzman – Senior fellow at The Soufan Center

Published On 26 Aug 2026

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