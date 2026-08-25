Inside Story
What challenge do ‘cockroach’ protests pose for India’s PM Modi?
Youth-led movement plans more demonstrations for next month.
India’s Supreme Court has ordered an inquiry into police conduct during last month’s “cockroach” protests.
Police have rejected an Amnesty International report accusing them of brutality.
With more protests planned, how big a problem has the youth-led movement become for the government?
Presenter: Cyril Vanier
Guests:
Sravasti Dasgupta – senior political correspondent at The Wire in New Delhi
Shaina NC – national spokesperson for Shiv Sena, a political party in India aligned with the governing Bharatiya Janata Party
Uday Chandra – professor of comparative politics and international relations at Ashoka University
Published On 25 Aug 2026