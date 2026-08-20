Inside Story
Could US sanctions destroy the International Criminal Court?
Washington’s new measures against the ICC have been widely condemned but welcomed by Israel.
The United States has issued more sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC), sparking condemnation from the United Nations and the European Union.
But it is just the latest pressure from Washington since the ICC issued a warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza.
So is the future of the court in danger?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Geoffrey Nice – Human rights lawyer who worked on ICC cases
Greg Swenson – Chairman of Republicans Overseas UK
Kenneth Roth – Visiting professor at Princeton University and former executive director of Human Rights Watch
Published On 20 Aug 2026