Abu al-Duhur base
Video Duration 27 minutes 47 seconds 27:47

Inside Story

What’s behind Israel’s latest attack on Syria?

US envoy warns Israel’s strike could have sparked direct confrontation with Turkish forces.

An Israeli attack on a Syrian airbase has been widely condemned.

The United States envoy warns the incident could have caused a direct confrontation with Turkish forces.

So why did Israel attack the base? And what are the implications?

Presenter: Anna Burns-Francis

Guests:

Murat Yesiltas – Director of Foreign Policy Studies at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) think tank

Haid Haid – Consulting fellow with the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House

Michael Mulroy – Former US deputy assistant secretary of defence for the Middle East

Published On 19 Aug 2026

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