Inside Story
What’s behind Israel’s latest attack on Syria?
US envoy warns Israel’s strike could have sparked direct confrontation with Turkish forces.
An Israeli attack on a Syrian airbase has been widely condemned.
The United States envoy warns the incident could have caused a direct confrontation with Turkish forces.
So why did Israel attack the base? And what are the implications?
Presenter: Anna Burns-Francis
Guests:
Murat Yesiltas – Director of Foreign Policy Studies at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) think tank
Haid Haid – Consulting fellow with the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House
Michael Mulroy – Former US deputy assistant secretary of defence for the Middle East
Published On 19 Aug 2026