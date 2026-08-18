Inside Story
Why is the US ramping up Tomahawk production?
Pentagon contracts defence manufacturer to increase output of cruise missiles.
It’s a multibillion-dollar deal that some military analysts say confirms suspicions that the United States is running out of critical munitions.
The Pentagon has contracted defence company Raytheon to significantly increase its output of Tomahawk missiles.
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Raytheon has supplied the US with weapons for decades, but this time is different.
The company is set to deliver the Tomahawks at an unprecedented scale and speed.
How important are these missiles to US defence strategy?
And could this ignite a global arms race — and fuel more conflict?
Presenter: Anna Burns-Francis
Guests:
David Des Roches — Professor at the Thayer Marshall Institute and former Pentagon Director for Arabian Peninsula Affairs
Patrick Bury — Defence and security specialist at the University of Bath and a former NATO analyst
Dan Grazier — Senior Fellow and Director of the National Security Reform Program at the Stimson Center