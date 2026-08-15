Why is the latest Ebola outbreak worsening?

Virus spreading in DRC faster than containment efforts.

The Ebola outbreak in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo has already killed 2,000 people.

It is spreading faster than any previous outbreak, outpacing efforts to contain it, says the World Health Organization (WHO).

So, what’s driving this crisis? And what are the dangers?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Alex Lock – Communications coordinator for the Ebola response with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Kinshasa

Dr Marie Roseline Belizaire – Emergency director for the World Health Organization Africa

Dr Margaret Harris – Global health consultant