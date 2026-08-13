Inside Story
What’s at stake in Zambia’s elections?
The economy dominates voter concerns in southern Africa country.
Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema boasts about the economic recovery achieved under his leadership.
Now, he is seeking a second term in office.
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The vote is attracting international attention because the southern African nation is rich in critical minerals – but most Zambians do not reap the benefits of that wealth.
The World Bank says 70 percent of the population survives on less than three dollars a day.
So, how will the outcome of the general election shape Zambia’s politics?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Oliver Saasa – Chancellor at Mulungushi University
Sishuwa Sishuwa – Senior lecturer in history at Stellenbosch University
Christopher Vandome – Senior Research Fellow at Chatham House’s Africa Programme