What’s at stake in Zambia’s elections?

The economy dominates voter concerns in southern Africa country.

Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema boasts about the economic recovery achieved under his leadership.

Now, he is seeking a second term in office.

The vote is attracting international attention because the southern African nation is rich in critical minerals – but most Zambians do not reap the benefits of that wealth.

The World Bank says 70 percent of the population survives on less than three dollars a day.

So, how will the outcome of the general election shape Zambia’s politics?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Oliver Saasa – Chancellor at Mulungushi University

Sishuwa Sishuwa – Senior lecturer in history at Stellenbosch University

Christopher Vandome – Senior Research Fellow at Chatham House’s Africa Programme