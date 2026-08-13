Video Duration 28 minutes 00 seconds 28:00

Inside Story

What’s at stake in Zambia’s elections?

The economy dominates voter concerns in southern Africa country.

Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema boasts about the economic recovery achieved under his leadership.

Now, he is seeking a second term in office.

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The vote is attracting international attention because the southern African nation is rich in critical minerals – but most Zambians do not reap the benefits of that wealth.

The World Bank says 70 percent of the population survives on less than three dollars a day.

So, how will the outcome of the general election shape Zambia’s politics?

 

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Oliver Saasa – Chancellor at Mulungushi University

Sishuwa Sishuwa – Senior lecturer in history at Stellenbosch University

Christopher Vandome – Senior Research Fellow at Chatham House’s Africa Programme

Published On 13 Aug 2026

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